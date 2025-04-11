Drivers warned of delays along M1 in Derbyshire after rush hour accident
A collision along the M1 in Derbyshire is causing delays for drivers this afternoon.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision along the M1 northbound in Derbyshire.
The accident has occurred between Junction 25 at Sandiacre and Junction 26 at Nuthall.
Drivers have been warned that traffic is queuing along the M1 following the incident this afternoon.
