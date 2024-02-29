Drivers warned of delays across Chesterfield and Peak District as police help to move abnormal load
Drivers may face disruption this afternoon as the police assist with the transportation of an abnormal load through Chesterfield and the Peak District.
Shortly before 11.30am this morning, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Bikers confirmed that they were about to start moving an abnormal load from the A61.
Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area, with their route taking them through Chesterfield, Baslow, Ashford-in-the-Water and Chelmorton – before arriving at the A515.
A DRPU spokesperson added: “Your patience is appreciated.”