Drivers warned of 40 minute delays along M1 in Derbyshire during rush hour
Motorists are set to face disruption this evening along the M1 in Derbyshire – with traffic leading to 40 minute delays.
National Highways has reported that congestion is impacting drivers on the M1 northbound in Derbyshire.
Traffic is building between Junction 28 at South Normanton and Junction 29A at Markham Vale, after a vehicle broke down earlier this afternoon.
Motorists can expect delays of around 40 minutes, with normal conditions expected to return by 6.15pm.
