Town hall rich list: Dozens of council officials receiving more than £100,000 a year in Derbyshire – with top earner raking in over £200,000

New figures have revealed how many council officials in Derbyshire received more than £100,000 during 2022-23.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Apr 2024, 13:57 BST

The Town Hall Rich List 2024, compiled by the TaxPayers’ Alliance, is a comprehensive list of council employees in the UK in receipt of over £100,000 in total remuneration over a single financial year.

In Derbyshire, no fewer than 31 council officials received over £100,000 – taking into account their salaries, bonuses, compensation for loss of office, pensions and expenses or benefits in kind.

The highest-paid council employee across the county received £208,840, and Bolsover District Council was one of two local authorities across the UK that had no employees receiving over £100,000 in 2022-23.

The full breakdown of every official that received more than £100,000 in Derbyshire is below:

Over 30 council staff across Derbyshire received more than £100,000 during 2022-23.

1. High earning council staff

Over 30 council staff across Derbyshire received more than £100,000 during 2022-23.

Chief Executive: £135,651Executive Director: £112,468

2. Chesterfield Borough Council

Chief Executive: £135,651Executive Director: £112,468

Managing Director: £192,779Executive Director of Place: £154,221Executive Director of Children’s Services: £151,873Executive Director of Adult Social Care and Health: £130,136 (until March 12 2023)Undisclosed: £127,500Undisclosed: £117,500Executive Director of Corporate Services and Transformation: £114,422 (from July 4 2022)Director of Legal and Democratic Services: £114,118Undisclosed: £107,500Undisclosed: £102,500

3. Derbyshire County Council

Managing Director: £192,779Executive Director of Place: £154,221Executive Director of Children's Services: £151,873Executive Director of Adult Social Care and Health: £130,136 (until March 12 2023)Undisclosed: £127,500Undisclosed: £117,500Executive Director of Corporate Services and Transformation: £114,422 (from July 4 2022)Director of Legal and Democratic Services: £114,118Undisclosed: £107,500Undisclosed: £102,500

Chief Executive: £129,660

4. Derbyshire Dales District Council

Chief Executive: £129,660

