The Town Hall Rich List 2024, compiled by the TaxPayers’ Alliance, is a comprehensive list of council employees in the UK in receipt of over £100,000 in total remuneration over a single financial year.

In Derbyshire, no fewer than 31 council officials received over £100,000 – taking into account their salaries, bonuses, compensation for loss of office, pensions and expenses or benefits in kind.

The highest-paid council employee across the county received £208,840, and Bolsover District Council was one of two local authorities across the UK that had no employees receiving over £100,000 in 2022-23.

The full breakdown of every official that received more than £100,000 in Derbyshire is below:

