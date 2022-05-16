There have been reports of flooding on the A610 Ripley Road in Ambergate, close to the A6 Derby Road.

Derbyshire Police said water from the hill was reported to be flowing down towards the A6, which could affect the busy route, adding that officers were at the scene.

Drivers were also warned to be cautious while on the M1, with standing water on the route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rain has affected a number of Derbyshire routes this morning.

A burst water main was reported on Crich Road in Fritchley earlier this morning, which closed the road for around three hours.