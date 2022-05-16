Drivers warned after heavy rain causes flooding on Derbyshire roads – with standing water on M1

Drivers in Derbyshire have been urged to take extra care after heavy rain has caused flooding and left standing water on the M1.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 16th May 2022, 9:38 am
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 9:45 am

There have been reports of flooding on the A610 Ripley Road in Ambergate, close to the A6 Derby Road.

Derbyshire Police said water from the hill was reported to be flowing down towards the A6, which could affect the busy route, adding that officers were at the scene.

Drivers were also warned to be cautious while on the M1, with standing water on the route.

Rain has affected a number of Derbyshire routes this morning.

A burst water main was reported on Crich Road in Fritchley earlier this morning, which closed the road for around three hours.

Derbyshire Police said they were forced to shut Crich Road and Fritchley Lane – but both routes are now reopened.

