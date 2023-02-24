Drivers urged to avoid Derbyshire route as telegraph pole causes disruption
Motorists were urged to avoid a route through a Derbyshire village this afternoon.
The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team has warned motorists to avoid Portland Road in Langwith.
Officers have reported that a telegraph pole is hanging low near the road, posing a danger to those travelling along the route.
The SNT said that those driving larger vehicles and HGVs in particular should find alternative routes to complete their journeys until the problem is resolved.