Frustrated dog walker says Chesterfield park 'ruined' as temporary fence restricts access

Don Catchment Rivers Trust in association with the Friends of Grassmoor Country Park, have been developing a project at Grassmoor Country Park that aims to deliver a scheme to help reduce flood risk, enhance and create wildlife habitat and improve visitor access.

But a resident has complained that after a few months, barriers are still in place, posing dangers and restricting access to parts of the park.

Steven Weston said: “I’m just baffled as to what they’re trying to achieve at the park. What was a natural flood area that created a pond that our dogs absolutely loved has been fenced off. Other areas have a temporary orange fence and metal posts, that are dangerous to park users as well as wildlife, and haven’t been touched for months. Our dogs are gutted and no workers have been seen for months. Appears to be another waste of money up to now. Thanks for ruining what was a perfectly good park!”

In reply to Steven’s complaints, Debbie Coldwell, from the Don Catchment Rivers Trust, said: “We're leading the flood and habitat scheme in the park. The orange fencing is still up to protect the areas that have been sown with meadow seeds. Reducing the amount of footfall in these areas now stops them from being churned up over winter and will give them the best chance of growing back in spring. Some areas have already gotten off to a great start and we’re going to do more sowing soon.

“We ask people to bear with the fencing for now as it will make all the difference in the long term, preventing the bare earth from being around too long and instead boosting the variety of wildflowers in the park and making it easier to walk on in the winter months.

"It may seem like no workers have been on site but we from the Trust are there regularly – you can spot me in a black coat and yellow hi-vis! I’ve spoken to lots of people there so if you ever see me, please do come over for a chat."