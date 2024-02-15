Drivers towards Chesterfield warned of delays after crash involving car and van on M1 in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred, involving a car and a van, on the M1 Southbound.

The incident took place between J29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and the Tibshelf Services.

