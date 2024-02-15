Drivers towards Chesterfield warned of delays after crash involving car and van on M1 in Derbyshire
A crash along the M1 in Derbyshire is set to cause disruption for drivers travelling towards Chesterfield this afternoon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred, involving a car and a van, on the M1 Southbound.
The incident took place between J29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and the Tibshelf Services.
One lane is currently closed following the accident, with drivers warned that traffic is already queuing in the area.