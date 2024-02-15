News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Drivers towards Chesterfield warned of delays after crash involving car and van on M1 in Derbyshire

A crash along the M1 in Derbyshire is set to cause disruption for drivers travelling towards Chesterfield this afternoon.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred, involving a car and a van, on the M1 Southbound.

The incident took place between J29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and the Tibshelf Services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police slam “carnage” created by cars “abandoned” across junction outside Chesterfield

One lane is currently closed following the accident, with drivers warned that traffic is already queuing in the area.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireA617