Drivers slapped with fines as police tackle problem parking across Peak District tourist hotspots
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Sunday, January 28, officers from the Bakewell and Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Team issued a number of fines to motorists.
Fixed Penalty Notices were handed out to vehicles contravening the white line system in Hathersage near Leadmill Bridge, and in Grindleford on the B6521 – near the junction with Padley Road.
An SNT spokesperson said: “The vehicles that had been issued a Fixed Penalty Notice today had parked near a sign which advised them on the offence committed if they did.”
That same day, officers from the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol after reports of illegal parking.
An SNT spokesperson added: “While we were there, we have had to deal with a number of vehicles parked inconsiderately and illegally.
“The High Peak and Hope Valley are lovely places to visit, but parking without consideration for other road users and pedestrians spoils it for all.
“Receiving a ticket for this sort of parking can make an enjoyable day out all the more expensive. Please use the car parks provided.”