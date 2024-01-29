Pair of men arrested on suspicion of hunting wild animals with dogs in Peak District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, January 25, officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) made two arrests at Hurdlow in the Peak District.

A pair of men were taken into custody on suspicion of hunting wild mammals with dogs, as well as other related offences.

