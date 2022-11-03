The A61 Derby Road is closed between Alma Leisure Park and Tesco Express until November 18 – with Derbyshire County Council resurfacing the carriageway along that section of the route.

Roadworks are in place on Storforth Lane, Hasland until November 13 – with lighting columns being replaced by DCC.

Delays are likely on Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, with multi-way signals in effect until December 11 as DCC completes a series of works along the busy route.

Closures and roadworks are in place across the county this weekend.

Roadworks are also taking place on Sheffield Road, just off the A61 at Sheepbridge, and will remain in place until December 1.

In north Derbyshire, Commonside Road at Barlow remains closed until December 4 to allow DCC to repair subsidence on the route.

Two road closures will impact Bolsover motorists – a section of Market Place in the town centre is shut until November 11, and Marlpit Lane is closed until December 16.

The closure of the A6 Derwent Way in Matlock also remains in place as part of flood protection works in the town.

