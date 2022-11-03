Police appeal to trace six men after public order offence at Derbyshire town centre bar
Police are urging the public to help them trace six men in connection with a public order offence at a Derbyshire bar.
Officers have been following several lines of enquiry as part of their investigation into an incident at Crib Bar on Church Street, Ripley. The offence took place at some time between 3.00am and 4.00am on Sunday, September 4.
They have now released CCTV images of six men they wish to locate, who might be able to help with their investigation.
Door staff swiftly stepped in to deal with the incident, and the bar’s management are working with officers to aid their efforts.
Most Popular
READ THIS: Finley Boden: Text from Derbyshire dad read “I’m going to seriously punch him if he don’t stop”
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police via the following methods, quoting incident number 22000515510:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.