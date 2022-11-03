Police appeal to trace six men after public order offence at Derbyshire town centre bar

Officers have been following several lines of enquiry as part of their investigation into an incident at Crib Bar on Church Street, Ripley. The offence took place at some time between 3.00am and 4.00am on Sunday, September 4.

They have now released CCTV images of six men they wish to locate, who might be able to help with their investigation.

Door staff swiftly stepped in to deal with the incident, and the bar’s management are working with officers to aid their efforts.

These are the men officers wish to speak to.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police via the following methods, quoting incident number 22000515510:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101