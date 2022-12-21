Drivers set for disruption ahead of Christmas – with roadworks and closures in Chesterfield, Matlock, Derby and the Peak District
Motorists may face delays to their journeys across the county in the lead-up to Christmas.
Roadworks are in place along the A632 Top Road at Calow until December 28, to allow Cadent Gas to undertake repairs along the route.
Drivers may also face delays on the A632 Matlock Road, just outside Walton. Severn Trent Water are completing maintenance works on the busy road – and are set to finish by 4.00pm on December 23.
In Dronfield, roadworks are taking place along Sheffield Road, near the junction with Wreakes Lane, until December 23 – with multi-way signals in use.
The A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains closed, with the Environment Agency continuing their flood defence works in the area.
Matlock’s Starkholmes Road and Oker Road are also shut – with the former set to reopen on December 28 and the latter remaining closed until next summer.
Froggatt Edge in the Peak District is closed until February 2023 – with Derbyshire County Council undertaking a water mains renewal project along the route.
A section of the A608 in Langley Mill will remain shut until 5.00am on December 24, as DCC complete carriageway resurfacing works.
Roadworks are also in place on a number of routes through Derby city centre, making delays likely for those travelling into the city. The roads impacted include Victoria Street, Green Lane, Gower Street, London Road, Nottingham Road, Station Approach and Osmaston Road.