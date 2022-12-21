Police investigate attack outside Derbyshire town centre bar that saw victim assaulted by two men

Derbyshire Police responded to reports of an assault outside the Hairy Dog on Becket Street, Derby at around 12.30am on Sunday, September 4.

The victim told officers at the scene that two black men in a silver Volkswagen Passat – with a registration plate beginning VK59 – had punched him to the face.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the time on suspicion of assault and has since been interviewed and released on bail.

This is the man officers wish to locate.

Officers have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to regarding the assault.

Anyone that recognises this man, or has information relating to the incident, is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 22*514544:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101