Police investigate attack outside Derbyshire town centre bar that saw victim assaulted by two men
Officers are appealing for help to identify a man following an assault outside a Derbyshire bar.
Derbyshire Police responded to reports of an assault outside the Hairy Dog on Becket Street, Derby at around 12.30am on Sunday, September 4.
The victim told officers at the scene that two black men in a silver Volkswagen Passat – with a registration plate beginning VK59 – had punched him to the face.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the time on suspicion of assault and has since been interviewed and released on bail.
Officers have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to regarding the assault.
Anyone that recognises this man, or has information relating to the incident, is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 22*514544:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.