Police appeal to trace wanted Derbyshire man in connection with alleged threats to life
Officers are asking members of the public to help them locate a wanted Derbyshire man – after reports that threats to life were made.
Derbyshire Police are searching for Martin Lovatt in connection with an allegation of making threats to life.
Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate the 32-year-old, who has links across Derby.
If you have seen Lovatt, or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 21000518308:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.