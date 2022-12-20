Police appeal after teenage girl has phone stolen by ‘large group’ in Derbyshire park
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a theft from a teenage girl in a Derbyshire park.
The incident occurred on 20 October at around 7.30pm in the Elvaston Recreation Ground, Derby.
The victim, a girl in her early teens, was in the park when a large group of young people approached her. As she went to leave, she dropped her mobile phone – an iPhone XR – which was then picked up by one of the group, who refused to give it back to her.
Officers know there were several people in the park who spoke to the victim after the incident and are keen to hear from them and anyone else who was in the area at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*613816:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.