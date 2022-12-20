News you can trust since 1855
Police urge public to help trace man after Derbyshire college hit by burglary

Officers are asking the public to help them locate a man following a burglary at a Derbyshire college.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred at Cliff College, Calver on September 4 this year.

Officers have now released an image of a man they wish to trace in connection with this incident.

This is the man officers wish to trace.
Anyone who recognises the pictured male is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000515271:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.