Police urge public to help trace man after Derbyshire college hit by burglary
Officers are asking the public to help them locate a man following a burglary at a Derbyshire college.
Derbyshire Police are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred at Cliff College, Calver on September 4 this year.
Officers have now released an image of a man they wish to trace in connection with this incident.
Anyone who recognises the pictured male is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000515271:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.