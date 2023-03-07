Church Lane in Chesterfield town centre is closed until March 2024 to allow Derbyshire County Council (DCC) to complete renovation works.

Drivers may face delays along Brimington Road and Station Road until tomorrow (Wednesday, March 8) – with roadworks along both routes as Severn Trent and Virgin Media undertake repairs.

Avondale Road in Inkersall remains closed until March 31 to facilitate major sewer works by Yorkshire Water.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys ahead this week.

Roadworks are also in place along Erin Road in Poolsbrook until March 9.

In Bolsover, Chapel Road is shut until March 13 – with DCC completing gas main renewal works.

A section of the A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains closed to allow the Environment Agency to complete flood protection works.

Roadworks are also in place along the A6 Bakewell Road until July 30, with Severn Trent completing works along the route.

Elsewhere in Matlock, drivers may face delays on Chesterfield Road until March 9, New Street until March 10 and Lime Tree Road until March 27.

