Police appeal after reports of Derbyshire man attempting to grab girl on busy street
Officers are asking the public to help them trace a man following reports that an individual attempted to grab a girl in Derbyshire.
The incident took place on Plummer Road at Newhall – near to Chrysanthemum Court – between 8.00am and 8.50am on Friday, February 3.
A girl reported that she was approached by a man who tried to grab her as she was walking past.
The man was described as between 30 and 45-years-old, with brown unbrushed hair. He was wearing jogging bottoms and a grey t-shirt, and may also have had a cut or scar on his cheek. It is thought the road may have been busy with passing traffic.
Officers wish to speak with the pictured man, who may have information that can aid their enquiries.
If you are the person in the image, you recognise this man or you were in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000071374:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.