Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that there is no petrol at the Tibshelf services, located between J28 and J29 on the M1.

The shortages are affecting the northbound services, with no supply issues at the southbound services.

There is currently no indication as to when the site will be restocked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...