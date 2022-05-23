Police in Derbyshire town promise action against gang of youths after officers subject to more ‘despicable behaviour’

On the evening of Saturday, May 21, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of a large group of youths gathering on the Leisure Centre Park.

An SNT spokesperson said: “On arrival, we were subject to yet more despicable behaviour from these young people.

“Luckily for us, we are in the process of reviewing our body-worn footage and will be identifying the young people involved.

Incidents in which officers have been targeted in Shirebrook are on the rise.

“Last night we found and poured away alcohol from under-age people. We will be doing door-knocks in order to implement the consequences of these actions and also to make the parents aware of what their teenagers are getting up to when they're out.

“Remember – we take anti-social behaviour seriously as it has a detrimental impact on your local community.”

Officers reminded residents of Shirebrook, Langwith and Langwith Junction of the Public Spaces Protection Order in place. The PSPO imposes restrictions on people in the public area for some of the following:

Having unsealed vessels of alcohol in their possession

Urinating, defecating or spitting

Littering