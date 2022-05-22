Male arrested for hate crime after obstructing police in Shirebrook

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team were out in the town on Friday night, May 20, on ‘anti-social behaviour patrols’.

A spokesman said: “When engaging with a large group of Youths, some were found to be in possession of alcohol underage - alcohol poured away.

“During our engagement, one young male became verbally aggressive and obstructive towards officers.

Police out on patrol.

“This male was arrested for public order offences, threats to kill, hate crime and possession of a class B substance, resulting in a long night stay in our five-star suite.

“Body-worn footage is to be reviewed and others will be spoken to in due course for their despicable behaviour towards officers.”