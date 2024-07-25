Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists in a Derbyshire town were warned that they would face significant disruption until September – as a major project to upgrade the area’s electricity supply gets underway this weekend.

Heanor town centre will see staggered road closures and temporary traffic lights in place until September – as the National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) works to support the opening of The Grammar business units.

Located at the former Grammar school site in the town centre, The Grammar will provide small business units and events space for community use. The renovation requires the existing electrical supplies to the site to be upgraded and reinforced to meet the increase in demand

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To accommodate the upgrade, temporary changes to traffic flow in Heanor town centre are required. The work will be undertaken in different phases, meaning that disruption to motorists is limited as effectively as possible. The first phase will begin at the Grammar school site, along with Wilmot Street, the A608 and the A6007 – ending at the junction with John Street.

Heanor residents are set to face months of disruption across the town’s roads.

Work starts from Sunday, July 28 and is set to be finished by September 29. The full works schedule can be fund below:

Sunday, July 28 – Monday, July 29 & Sunday, August 4 – Monday, August 5:

Wilmot Street will be closed at its junction with A608 Market Street, with a signed diversion in place.

Monday, August 5 – Sunday, August 18:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work will be taking place along Market Street/A608 and side road junctions – including Ray Street and Derby Road. Temporary traffic lights will be in operation.

Monday, August 19 – Sunday, September 1:

Work will be taking place along High Street/A6007 affecting the Tesco roundabout and Heanor retail park. Temporary traffic lights will be in operation. Work will be done during between 1900 and 0600 to ease congestion.

Monday, September 2 – Sunday, September 8:

Work will be taking place along High Street/A6007 and side road junctions – including East Nelson Street and Park Street. Temporary traffic lights will be in operation.

Monday, September 9 – Sunday, September 22:

Work will be taking place along Loscoe Road/A6007 and side road junctions – including Park Street, Allendale Road, and Burns Street. Temporary traffic lights will be in operation. The junction of John Street will be closed, with a diversionary route in place.

Monday, September 23 – Sunday, September 29:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The junction of John Street with Loscoe Road/A6007 will remain closed for the final cabling works to be completed.

NGED has timed the majority of work to take place during school summer holidays, or overnight where possible, to further limit the impact on drivers in the town.

When completed, Heanor’s high voltage electricity supply will be reinforced for the benefit of not only the new Grammar space, but the wider town.

Andrew Dorman, East Midlands Technician at National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED), said: “We know that there’s never an ideal time to undertake works that will disrupt traffic, but we’ve worked hard to limit the impact this essential reinforcement will have on drivers in Heanor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding as we facilitate the electricity supply to The Grammar – a renovation that will boost the local economy and create a space for small businesses in the town to thrive.”

A spokesperson for Amber Valley Borough Council said: “We recognise the disruption caused by the ongoing work in the town centre, we know how challenging this has been and appreciate the community’s patience. Our priority is to create a space that significantly enhances Heanor, benefiting residents, businesses, and the wider community.