Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are appealing for the public’s help after a dumper truck was stolen from a building site in Heanor.

The white one tonne Terex dumper truck was stolen between 4pm on Monday, July 15 and 7.30am the following day from the building site at the Old Grammar School in Mundy Street.

It is believed that the truck was removed from the site on trailer towed behind a silver van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV from the area, or dashcam footage that covers the site.

The white one tonne Terex dumper truck was stolen between 4pm on Monday, July 15 and 7.30am the following day from the building site at the Old Grammar School in Mundy Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods including reference 24*421710:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.