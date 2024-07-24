Police appeal after dumper truck stolen from Derbyshire building site
The white one tonne Terex dumper truck was stolen between 4pm on Monday, July 15 and 7.30am the following day from the building site at the Old Grammar School in Mundy Street.
It is believed that the truck was removed from the site on trailer towed behind a silver van.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV from the area, or dashcam footage that covers the site.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods including reference 24*421710:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.