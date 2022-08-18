News you can trust since 1855
Drivers in Chesterfield and Derbyshire set for weekend disruption – including closure of major A-road

Those travelling in Chesterfield and Derbyshire will face some disruption to their journeys over the weekend – including the closure of a major A-road.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 2:04 pm
The A61 Dronfield bypass will be closed from 6.00am to 6.00pm on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. The closure is part of Derbyshire County Council’s summer programme of dual carriageway maintenance.

The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the road, picking up litter, emptying the gullies and drains, fixing any potholes and completing any other maintenance that needs carrying out.

Roadworks are in place on St Augustine’s Road, Boythorpe to allow Yorkshire Water to undertake major sewer installation works. These will continue until September 2.

The A61 Dronfield Bypass will close for 12 hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

Lane closures will affect drivers on the M1 in both directions between J29 at Heath and J29A at Markham Vale. This is to allow National Highways to undertake inspections along the route.

There will be roadworks on the A61 Stretton Road and Stollard Street in Clay Cross, with delays to be expected on both routes over the weekend.

Marlpit Lane in Bolsover remains closed until September 14 to allow for Severn Trent to install water mains along the route.

