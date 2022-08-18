Police investigate reports of ‘suspicious males’ spotted at properties in Derbyshire town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 4.30pm on Wednesday, August 17, the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of suspicious males seen in the area of Manor Road and Dumbleton Road.

Two males were seen knocking on doors and speaking to residents – offering their services to cut hedges or clean windows and doors.

The SNT is investigating, and anyone with CCTV footage of the males is asked to contact them through their Facebook page, or by emailing [email protected].