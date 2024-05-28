Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorist was hospitalised after a collision in Derbyshire – with officers appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A black Audi Q5 left the road and overturned in Chellaston Lane, Boulton Moor, Derby – at around 5.30am on Sunday, May 26.

The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital – where he remains.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or those with any dashcam or CCTV footage. They would also like to speak to anyone who saw a black Audi Q5 being driven in the area in the moments before the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000308309:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101