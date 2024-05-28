Driver taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries during crash involving Audi Q5 in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A black Audi Q5 left the road and overturned in Chellaston Lane, Boulton Moor, Derby – at around 5.30am on Sunday, May 26.
The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital – where he remains.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or those with any dashcam or CCTV footage. They would also like to speak to anyone who saw a black Audi Q5 being driven in the area in the moments before the collision.
READ THIS: Man charged with drink driving after police called to crash involving Volkswagen Scirocco and Renault in Chesterfield
If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000308309:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.