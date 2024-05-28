Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested and charged with drink driving after an incident in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision in Chesterfield at around 11.45pm on Friday, May 24.

The incident involved a Volkswagen Scirocco, which had collided with two parked vehicles in Elliot Drive, before hitting a parked Renault van in McMahon Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Scirocco was subsequently arrested and has now been charged with drink driving.

The incident occurred on May 24.