Man charged with drink driving after police called to crash involving Volkswagen Scirocco and Renault in Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th May 2024, 14:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested and charged with drink driving after an incident in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision in Chesterfield at around 11.45pm on Friday, May 24.

The incident involved a Volkswagen Scirocco, which had collided with two parked vehicles in Elliot Drive, before hitting a parked Renault van in McMahon Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Scirocco was subsequently arrested and has now been charged with drink driving.

The incident occurred on May 24.The incident occurred on May 24.
The incident occurred on May 24.

READ THIS: Man hospitalised after being attacked by gang in Derbyshire park – as police launch investigation into serious assault

James Stennent, 20, of Springwell Park Drive, Inkersall, was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on May 26.