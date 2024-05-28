Man charged with drink driving after police called to crash involving Volkswagen Scirocco and Renault in Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision in Chesterfield at around 11.45pm on Friday, May 24.
The incident involved a Volkswagen Scirocco, which had collided with two parked vehicles in Elliot Drive, before hitting a parked Renault van in McMahon Avenue.
The driver of the Scirocco was subsequently arrested and has now been charged with drink driving.
James Stennent, 20, of Springwell Park Drive, Inkersall, was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on May 26.