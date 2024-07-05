Driver taken to hospital after crash involving Ford Mondeo and truck along A619 in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the A619 Worksop Road at Barlborough – just after 4.00pm on Thursday, July 4.
A force spokesperson said: “A blue Ford Mondeo Estate came off the road and went down the bank by the side of the road.
“The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
READ THIS: Police appeal to trace wanted man in Derbyshire – with residents urged not to approach him
“An orange Iveco daily flatbed was also involved but did not sustain any injuries. No arrests were made.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.