A motorist was taken to hospital after a crash along a busy Derbyshire A-road yesterday.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the A619 Worksop Road at Barlborough – just after 4.00pm on Thursday, July 4.

A force spokesperson said: “A blue Ford Mondeo Estate came off the road and went down the bank by the side of the road.

“The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision along the A619.