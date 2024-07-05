Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted for failing to appear at court – as well as theft.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate Clint Randle – who is believed to be in the Derby area.

Anyone who has seen the 31-year-old, or those with any information on his whereabouts, are asked not to approach him. Instead, they should contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*387804:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101