Police appeal to trace wanted man in Derbyshire – with residents urged not to approach him

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jul 2024, 09:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Derbyshire Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted for failing to appear at court – as well as theft.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate Clint Randle – who is believed to be in the Derby area.

READ THIS: Prison for Derbyshire man who slashed partner’s neck and thigh with Stanley knife while she lay in bed

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen the 31-year-old, or those with any information on his whereabouts, are asked not to approach him. Instead, they should contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*387804:

Any sightings of Randle should be reported to Derbyshire Police.Any sightings of Randle should be reported to Derbyshire Police.
Any sightings of Randle should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.