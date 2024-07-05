Police appeal to trace wanted man in Derbyshire – with residents urged not to approach him
and live on Freeview channel 276
Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate Clint Randle – who is believed to be in the Derby area.
READ THIS: Prison for Derbyshire man who slashed partner’s neck and thigh with Stanley knife while she lay in bed
Anyone who has seen the 31-year-old, or those with any information on his whereabouts, are asked not to approach him. Instead, they should contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*387804:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.