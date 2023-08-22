Driver of vehicle carrying van that got stuck under rail bridge in Derbyshire town hit with fine

Derbyshire Police were called to the railway bridge over Chesterfield Road in Dronfield, shortly before 11.50pm on Friday, August 18.

The incident forced all trains to be cancelled along the route, before an inspection confirmed that the bridge was safe at around 2.00am on Saturday, August 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters from Dronfield Fire Station attended the incident, and a station spokesperson said: “Thankfully nobody was hurt and there is no structural damage to the bridge or railway line, both of which reopened. However, it's definitely a reminder to pay attention to low bridge warnings!”