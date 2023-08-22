Driver of vehicle carrying van that got stuck under rail bridge in Derbyshire town hit with fine
Derbyshire Police were called to the railway bridge over Chesterfield Road in Dronfield, shortly before 11.50pm on Friday, August 18.
The incident forced all trains to be cancelled along the route, before an inspection confirmed that the bridge was safe at around 2.00am on Saturday, August 19.
Firefighters from Dronfield Fire Station attended the incident, and a station spokesperson said: “Thankfully nobody was hurt and there is no structural damage to the bridge or railway line, both of which reopened. However, it's definitely a reminder to pay attention to low bridge warnings!”
READ THIS: Armed officers deployed to East Midlands Airport and arrest man on suspicion of possessing explosive device
The BBC has reported that the driver of the vehicle carrying the van that got wedged under the bridge has been fined.