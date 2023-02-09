At around 8.15am today, fire crews from Ashbourne Station were deployed after receiving reports of a collision on the A52 at Ashbourne.

The crash involved four vehicles, and firefighters assisted with providing first aid to the casualties and making the vehicles safe.

Heavy traffic built along the route this morning, with Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service also at the scene of the collision.

There were severe delays on the A52 this morning.