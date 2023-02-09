News you can trust since 1855
Driver hospitalised after four-car crash on busy Derbyshire A-road

A driver was taken to hospital after a collision involving four cars on a major Derbyshire A-road this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

At around 8.15am today, fire crews from Ashbourne Station were deployed after receiving reports of a collision on the A52 at Ashbourne.

The crash involved four vehicles, and firefighters assisted with providing first aid to the casualties and making the vehicles safe.

Heavy traffic built along the route this morning, with Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service also at the scene of the collision.

There were severe delays on the A52 this morning.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that one individual was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the incident.

