Driver hospitalised after four-car crash on busy Derbyshire A-road
A driver was taken to hospital after a collision involving four cars on a major Derbyshire A-road this morning.
At around 8.15am today, fire crews from Ashbourne Station were deployed after receiving reports of a collision on the A52 at Ashbourne.
The crash involved four vehicles, and firefighters assisted with providing first aid to the casualties and making the vehicles safe.
Heavy traffic built along the route this morning, with Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service also at the scene of the collision.
READ THIS: Derbyshire drivers set for weekend disruption – with roadworks and closures in Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell and Derby
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that one individual was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the incident.