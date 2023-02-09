Derbyshire drivers set for weekend disruption – with roadworks and closures in Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell and Derby
Drivers may face delays to their journeys throughout Derbyshire over the weekend – with road closures and roadworks on a number of busy routes.
Lane closures on a section of the A61 near Whittington Moor may cause delays until February 20. Derbyshire County Council (DCC) is also completing roadworks on nearby Station Road – which are set to finish on February 13.
Roadworks are in place along Churchside, Hasland until February 13 – with Openreach undertaking repairs on the route.
Avondale Road in Inkersall remains closed to facilitate major sewage works by Yorkshire Water. Mooracre Lane in Bolsover is also shut until March 5.
Slip road closures will be in effect at J29 of the M1 in both directions between 8.00pm on Friday, February 10 and 6.00am on Saturday, February 11.
The A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains closed to allow the Environment Agency to continue their flood protection works.
Oddford Lane in Darley Dale is also shut until March 10 – allowing for new water mains to be installed.
Drivers travelling into Bakewell may face delays on the A6 Haddon Road – with multi-way signals in use along the route.
In the Peak District, Froggatt Edge remains closed until February 13, as part of DCC’s water main renewal scheme.
A number of roadworks may lead to delays for those driving into Derby city centre – with the routes impacted including Beckett Well Lane, Victoria Street, St Peter’s Street and Station Approach.