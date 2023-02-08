News you can trust since 1855
Drugged-up driver arrested by police after spotting him driving erratically through Derbyshire town

A drug-driver was arrested by officers in a Derbyshire town yesterday after failing a roadside test.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago - 1 min read

On Tuesday, February 7, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver who had travelled from South Yorkshire into Bolsover due to the manner of his driving.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “One drug wipe later and a tell-tale line for cocaine appears.”

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.
The driver was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers and blood samples were taken for analysis.