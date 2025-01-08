Dramatic photo shows car submerged in flood water – after fire crews called to incident along Derbyshire A-road
Fire crews from the Long Eaton Fire Station were called to reports of a car that had left the carriageway along the A50 this morning – before becoming submerged in flood water along the route.
Motorists were urged to take care while driving amid icy conditions and flooding across parts of the county today.
The following roads remain closed due to snow:
Cat and Fiddle, A537
A6024 Holme Moss
Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton
Eldon Hill Road at Sparrowpit
Rylah Hill, Palterton – closed due to ice
A number of roads are also closed due to flooding:
Repton Road and Willington Road (at Willington Bridge), Willington
Leathersley Lane, Scropton
Watery Lane, Scropton
Main Street, Rosliston
Frizams Lane, near Findern
Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132
Derby Road, B5010 Risley
Heage Lane, Etwall
A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary
Awsworth Road, Ilkeston
Breach Lane, Hatton
Bargate Lane, Repton
Marston Lane, Marston-on-Dove
Ingelby Road, Stanton by Dale
Unnamed road between Main Street Ingelby to A514 Swarkstone Bridge (near John Thompson PH).
