Dramatic photo shows car submerged in flood water – after fire crews called to incident along Derbyshire A-road

Firefighters were called to an incident along a Derbyshire A-road that left a car submerged in flood water – as a number of routes across the county remain closed due to flooding, snow and ice.

Fire crews from the Long Eaton Fire Station were called to reports of a car that had left the carriageway along the A50 this morning – before becoming submerged in flood water along the route.

Motorists were urged to take care while driving amid icy conditions and flooding across parts of the county today.

The following roads remain closed due to snow:

Firefighters were called to the scene and discovered a car submerged in flood water. Credit: Long Eaton Fire Station

Cat and Fiddle, A537

A6024 Holme Moss

Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton

Eldon Hill Road at Sparrowpit

Rylah Hill, Palterton – closed due to ice

A number of roads are also closed due to flooding:

Repton Road and Willington Road (at Willington Bridge), Willington

Leathersley Lane, Scropton

Watery Lane, Scropton

Main Street, Rosliston

Frizams Lane, near Findern

Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132

Derby Road, B5010 Risley

Heage Lane, Etwall

A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary

Awsworth Road, Ilkeston

Breach Lane, Hatton

Bargate Lane, Repton

Marston Lane, Marston-on-Dove

Ingelby Road, Stanton by Dale

Unnamed road between Main Street Ingelby to A514 Swarkstone Bridge (near John Thompson PH).