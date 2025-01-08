Casualty rescued in Derbyshire while suffering from “significant hypothermia” after getting trapped in snow

Shortly after 3.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 7), the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a casualty who had become trapped in deep snow in the High Peak.

A team spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we were unable to define his exact location, so the team went out with a number of search patterns across the plateau.

“Visibility and mobility across the moor were hampered by snow that was drifting up to 3ft in depth. The casualty was located in the Hern Stones area, assessed and provided warming blankets due to significant hypothermia.

“With the potential for life-threatening injuries, we requested support from the Coastguard S92 helicopter. Unfortunately, after several attempts, they were forced to turn by the weather on Bleaklow.

“Considering the arduous nature of conditions, Kinder and Edale Mountain Rescue Teams were called on to support with the stretcher carry back to the roadhead.

The casualty was transported off the hill to snake summit using our new sled – fabricated by Wray Engineering — where he was passed onto the awaiting ambulance for further assessment and treatment. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.

“30 team members took part, supported by a further 12 from the Kinder MRT and 18 from Edale MRT. 60 team members were involved in this multi-team callout and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our neighbouring teams.”

The KMRT is run by volunteers and relies on public donations – you can support their work here.

