Dramatic drone footage shows overturned lorry after crash along busy A-road near Derbyshire town
At 10.20am on Monday, November 25, emergency services were called to reports that a lorry overturned and crashed along the A517 Ashbourne Road at Turnditch, near Belper.
This dramatic drone footage shows both Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of the incident – with the overturned lorry blocking the road.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added: “We were called to reports that a lorry had overturned along the A517 Ashbourne Road, just before 10:20am.
“The driver of the lorry suffered minor injuries. The road was closed while recovery took place.”
