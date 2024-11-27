Dramatic drone footage shows overturned lorry after crash along busy A-road near Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This dramatic drone footage shows a lorry that overturned after a crash along a busy A-road in Derbyshire.

At 10.20am on Monday, November 25, emergency services were called to reports that a lorry overturned and crashed along the A517 Ashbourne Road at Turnditch, near Belper.

This dramatic drone footage shows both Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of the incident – with the overturned lorry blocking the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added: “We were called to reports that a lorry had overturned along the A517 Ashbourne Road, just before 10:20am.

This photo of the incident was taken by a drone.This photo of the incident was taken by a drone.
This photo of the incident was taken by a drone.

READ THIS: Police issue warning to residents near Chesterfield amid spike in incidents involving cold callers

“The driver of the lorry suffered minor injuries. The road was closed while recovery took place.”

Related topics:DerbyshireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceBelperChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice