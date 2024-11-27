Police issue warning to residents near Chesterfield amid spike in incidents involving cold callers

Police have warned residents outside Chesterfield of a spike in the number of incidents involving cold callers – urging people to stay vigilant.

Residents near Chesterfield have been warned of a rise in cold callers – with the areas targeted including Wingerworth, Holmewood, Grassmoor, Calow, Arkwright and Clay Cross.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We have seen an increase in the number of incidents involving cold callers recently.

“We would advise you to be cautious when answering the door to anyone trying to sell goods and to report anything suspicious.

“Remember to always ask for a form of identification and if they have a pedlars licence to trade.”