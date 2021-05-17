Diversions in place as Derbyshire road closes for a week tonight due to resurfacing work

A key Derbyshire road will be closed from 6pm this evening for the next week, as resurfacing work begins.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 17th May 2021, 2:43 pm

Long diversions will be in place on the A6 at Bakewell, between Granby Road and Intake Lane, tonight (Monday, May 17) for the next seven days.

The closure comes as a long stretch of the road is set to be resurfaced.

In a tweet, Derbyshire County Council apologised for the inconvenience caused to drivers.

The A6 at Bakewell, between Granby Road and Intake Lane, will be closed this evening for a week due to resurfacing work.

While police urged motorists to allow extra time to complete their journeys.

