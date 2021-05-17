Diversions in place as Derbyshire road closes for a week tonight due to resurfacing work

Long diversions will be in place on the A6 at Bakewell, between Granby Road and Intake Lane, tonight (Monday, May 17) for the next seven days.

The closure comes as a long stretch of the road is set to be resurfaced.

In a tweet, Derbyshire County Council apologised for the inconvenience caused to drivers.

While police urged motorists to allow extra time to complete their journeys.