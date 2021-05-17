Diversions in place as Derbyshire road closes for a week tonight due to resurfacing work
A key Derbyshire road will be closed from 6pm this evening for the next week, as resurfacing work begins.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 2:43 pm
Long diversions will be in place on the A6 at Bakewell, between Granby Road and Intake Lane, tonight (Monday, May 17) for the next seven days.
The closure comes as a long stretch of the road is set to be resurfaced.
In a tweet, Derbyshire County Council apologised for the inconvenience caused to drivers.
While police urged motorists to allow extra time to complete their journeys.