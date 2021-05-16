Clay Cross drink driver crashed into van yards after leaving pub
A Clay Cross car driver who was nearly three times over the legal limit crashed into a parked van just after leaving the pub police are reporting today.
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 12:36 pm
Updated
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 12:47 pm
The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Tweeted on Sunday, May 16, at noon.
“Clay Cross.
“Car driver leaves pub and within a few hundred yards he's crashed into a parked van. Blows nearly three times the drink drive limit roadside and suffers minor injuries.
"The van owner is now out of work whilst it's repaired/replaced.”