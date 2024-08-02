Diversion route confirmed after huge sinkhole appears on Derbyshire A-road – with route shut until further notice

A diversion route has been confirmed after a Derbyshire A-road was closed when a sinkhole appeared along the route.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have been forced to close the A6015 Hayfield Road at Low Leighton, in the High Peak, after a sinkhole appeared along the route.

A diversion has now been put in place for HGVs. Vehicles are being diverted via the A6 through Disley and Hazel Grove, then onto the A626 towards Marple and Charlesworth. They can then access the A57 at Glossop, which leads back to the A624.

A DCC spokesperson added: “We are assessing the situation to try and find the cause of the sinkhole, so until we can identify what has caused the issue and rectify it, the road will be closed until further notice.

This is the sinkhole that appeared along the route this week. Credit: DCCplaceholder image
This is the sinkhole that appeared along the route this week. Credit: DCC

“Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience this will cause, but as you can see, we can’t keep this road open safely at the moment.”

A map showing the diversion can be found here.

