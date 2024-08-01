Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in August including Chesterfield, Ilkeston, Eckington and Buxton

By Ben McVay
Published 1st Aug 2024, 15:17 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 15:22 BST
Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans across Derbyshire in August.

The police vans will be posted in various locations across north Derbyshire, south Derbyshire and High Peak.

However they may also be stationed at sites other than those that are included here.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.

  • Chesterfield Road, Hollingwood
  • Haven Baulk Lane, Littleover
  • Calow Lane, Calow
  • Station Road, Spinkhill
  • Castle Road, Church Gresley
  • Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston
  • Dronfield Road, Eckington
  • Hallsteads, Dove Holes
  • Belper Road, Ashbourne
  • Heanor Road, Ilkeston
  • Buxton Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith
  • Main Road, Wensley
  • Dale Road, Spondon
  • Manchester Road, Buxton
  • Sheffield Road, Unstone
  • Woodhouse Road, Kilburn
  • Stoney Lane, Spondon
  • Alfreton Road, South Normanton
  • Tamworth Road, Long Eaton
  • Clowne Road, Barlborough
