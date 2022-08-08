On Monday, August 8, the A619 Baslow Road will be closed from 6.00pm until 6.00am on Tuesday, August 9. This is part of Derbyshire County Council’s annual programme of A-road maintenance.

The A61 in Chesterfield will be closed at different points over the weekend as part of the same DCC-led scheme. On Saturday, August 13, the busy route will be closed between the Horns Bridge Roundabout and Tesco Extra from 6.00am to 6.00pm.

The following day (Sunday, August 14), the A61 will be shut from Tesco to Whittington Moor between 6.00am and 6.00pm.

Drivers will face delays on a number of major routes in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

In Matlock, the A6 Derwent Way remains closed as part of flood defence works being undertaken by the Environment Agency.