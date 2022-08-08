Nicola Corfield, 59, reversed into the dairy vehicle while turning around in a Matlock social club carpark - having got behind the wheel to buy cigarettes.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard she was arrested after a member of the public reached through the window of her Citroen C1 and removed her keys from the ignition.

On June 13 at around 7pm police responded to a call that the defendant was believed to be “in drink” behind the wheel at Matlock’s Hurst Farm Social Club.

Prosecutor Sian Young said: “A member of the public erected a barrier to stop her leaving the carpark but there were further reports that she collided with a milk float.

“A member of the public approached but was unable to understand her speech - he reached through the window and removed the car keys.”

The prosecutor said Corfield gave a roadside breath sample of 138 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and a slightly lower reading of 138 micrograms later in custody.

During a police interview she described having had a “really bad day”, adding that she had been drinking since the morning.

Ms Young added: “She had been through a really bad divorce and had not seen her children for six years.

“She had been on her own throughout the weekend and decided to go and buy cigarettes - she got to the social club and decided to turn the car around.

“Although she felt unwell she felt she was Ok to drive.”

The court heard Corfield had a previous conviction for drink driving while uninsured.

Corfield’s solicitor Kirsty Sargent said no damage was caused and her client had “simply reversed into the milk float”.

“Hurst Farm Social Club is not far from her home address - it’s clear Miss Corfield has underlying mental health problems and suffers from severe depression.”

Corfield, of Hurst Rise, Matlock, admitted drink driving. She was jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months and banned from driving for 60 months.

She was also handed 20 rehabilitation activity days and a mental health treatment requirement, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.