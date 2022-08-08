Malaika Fisher says the unidentified man - dressed head-to-toe in black - left an indent in the rear of her Skoda Octavia estate in the shape of the goggles worn over his full helmet.

After picking himself up from the floor and staring at her “like something out of Star Wars'' he fled the scene on Station Road, Morton, on the electric vehicle.

Despite reporting him to police Malaika says the rider is “untraceable” as his face was completely hidden but if he hit a pedestrian “they wouldn’t stand a chance”.

Maliaka Fisher fears an E-scooter rider who shunted her estate car forward when he ploughed into her at full speed before fleeing is going to “hurt” someone

Teacher Malaika, 42, described how on August 4 around 2.45pm she was stationary waiting for a car to pass when there was “an almighty crash” on the back end of her car.

She said: “I looked in my rear view mirror to see his head actually bounce off the back end of my car.

“I got out and was quite shocked to see him pick himself up off the pavement and look at me like something out of Star Wars and ride off without speaking.

“I could see the shape of his goggles where his face planted into the back of my car - luckily my car is an estate and there’s quite a lot of space between the back end and me.”

Malaika Fisher's Skoda - with the outline of the rider's goggles dented into the car after the crash

“Annoyed” Malaika has been left with “significant” damage to her car - with a dent and a smashed rear light meaning an insurance excess charge of over £300.

However, she said “it’s the public safety element that really angers me”.

She said: “If he is riding like that and hits a pedestrian they’re not going to stand a chance. I dread to think what speed he was doing.

“There was no traffic around and I was stationary - it’s the lack of regard for others which really concerns me.

“If he had swerved onto the pavement to avoid me and my four-year-old niece has been walking along at that moment she would have been completely taken out.”

The man was chased by another female motorist however he disappeared into an estate.

Malaika, from Blackwell, said: “My biggest concern is the lack of traceability - he has driven about completely illegally with no repercussions.”

Malaika describes the rider as around five ft nine inches in height, dressed in black joggers, black sweatshirt, motorcycle helmet, goggles and having tattoos on his arms.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The force is keen to hear from anyone who may have any information about the identity of the rider of the e-scooter involved in this incident.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force with reference 22000450797.

“Any owners of e-scooters should be aware that riding a scooter that is not part of a government backed scheme is an offence and riders can be prosecuted for any number of serious road traffic offences.”