Disruption for drivers continues as busy Derbyshire routes remain closed today after Storm Babet flooding
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of Derbyshire routes will stay closed to traffic today after Storm Babet arrived in Derbyshire on Friday, October 20 – bringing widespread flooding.
Derbyshire County Council have confirmed that the A6 between Duffield and Milford remains shut.
The B5008 between Willington Bridge and Repton is also closed, with drivers encouraged to use the A514 Swarkestone Bridge.
Ingleby Lane, on the south side of the River Trent, is now closed due to floodwaters.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the B5057 at Darley Dale is shut in both directions, due to flooding between the A6 and Oker Road.
Inrix states that Hall Lane at Staveley is just passable in both directions, and that the A6135 Station Road remains blocked due to flooding between Park Hill, Eckington and Spinkhill Lane, Renishaw.