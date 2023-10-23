Drone footage shows devastation caused by Storm Babet across Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Footage taken by Harvey Morgans shows the streets of Sandiacre, Derbyshire, submerged in flood water. The village, which has a population of around 9,000, was left under water after being battered by rain fall through Friday.

Harvey, a wedding photographer, put his drone up on Saturday to asses the damage and see if any shops were open. But he was left stunned when he captured the soaked roads and motors that had been lost to the flooding.

Speaking of the devastation in the village, Harvey said: ""Thankfully we're higher up so we're ok. But it's affected everyone on the street, devastated a lot of people's houses and livelihoods. The knock on effect over the next few months - people replacing cars and fixing property - will be massive."

Girlfriend Lauren Solomon said: "I just opened the window and it was like something out of a nightmare really. I looked out and thought maybe it was just the one road and then I looked round the back.

"It's quite devastating to be fair as we can't get outside, but we are lucky that we did out food shop yesterday. We live in an apartment block with three floors so we are quite lucky because we live at the top. As we went downstairs there was water in the hallway."

It comes as 59 people and 12 animals were rescued from flooded homes in neighbouring Stapleford.