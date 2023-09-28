Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roadworks are in place on Stephenson Place in Chesterfield until October 13 – with Derbyshire County Council refurbishing traffic signals along the route.

Long term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024. Drivers may also face delays due to roadworks along Somersall Lane, in place until October 2.

Drivers are likely to face disruption on Chesterfield Road at Brimington, with Severn Trent set to complete their work along the route by October 13.

National Grid is also undertaking utility asset works on Linacre Road for the next four weeks, with delays likely until October 13.

Bridge Street in Bakewell is shut until October 6, with delays likely as a result of the closure.

Matlock Bridge remains shut until October 27, with work underway to reinstate the bridge to one-way traffic following the Environment Agency’s flood protection programme.

Severn Trent are also undertaking works along the A6 Bakewell Road in Matlock, set to be completed by October 20.

Other Matlock routes impacted by roadworks include Chesterfield Road, Wellington Street and Stoney Way.

Milken Lane at Ashover is closed until tomorrow, to allow for the installation of gas apparatus.