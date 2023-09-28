News you can trust since 1855
Police extend closure of Derbyshire town centre property that became hotspot of crime and anti-social behaviour

The closure of a property in a Derbyshire town – which became a hotspot for crime and anti-social behaviour – has been extended by the police.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Following the successful application for an initial closure order on a property on Trafalgar Square, Long Eaton in June, officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team have attended court today to seek a further three month extension to this order – which has been granted.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Officers have managed to demonstrate the positive impact this order has had on the community, vulnerable individuals and the previous occupant in order to secure a further extension. As a result of this closure order, we have reduced anti-social behaviour at this location dramatically, with no related anti-social behaviour/crime reports since it's implementation.

“Members of the community have reported that this has made a real difference to their local area. This location was also facilitating vulnerable young people going missing and this has no longer been the case in this area since this order.

The address will remain closed after a reduction in crime and anti-social behaviour.The address will remain closed after a reduction in crime and anti-social behaviour.
“Orders such as this, can only be achieved by our work with the community and we would encourage the reporting of any issues in your local area.”