Derbyshire police issue reassurances to the public as stabbing victim remains in critical condition

Derbyshire police have sought to reassure residents after a stabbing incident which left a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 28th Sep 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Officers were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in Laverstoke Court, off Peet Street, Derby, at 10.50am yesyerday. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition.

One man in his 20s has been released on police bail – while a second man, also in his 20s, remains in police custody for questioning.

All those involved in the incident are understood to be known to one another and police say there is no wider risk to the local community.

A police presence remains at the Laverstoke Court as investigations continue and high-visibility patrols are also taking place.

Inspector Sally Dachtler, who leads the team that police the area, said: “Understandably incidents such as this cause concern in our communities.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we have made significant arrests in relation to this incident. However, if you are concerned about this, or any other issues, then please speak to the officers who are on patrol.”

Anyone who may be able to assist officers with their enquiries into this incident is asked to contact the force, quoting reference 23*598289: