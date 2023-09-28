Derbyshire police issue reassurances to the public as stabbing victim remains in critical condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in Laverstoke Court, off Peet Street, Derby, at 10.50am yesyerday. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition.

One man in his 20s has been released on police bail – while a second man, also in his 20s, remains in police custody for questioning.

All those involved in the incident are understood to be known to one another and police say there is no wider risk to the local community.

Inspector Sally Dachtler, who leads the team that police the area, said: “Understandably incidents such as this cause concern in our communities. Enquiries are ongoing and we have made significant arrests in relation to this incident."

A police presence remains at the Laverstoke Court as investigations continue and high-visibility patrols are also taking place.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we have made significant arrests in relation to this incident. However, if you are concerned about this, or any other issues, then please speak to the officers who are on patrol.”